Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

JWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

JWN opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.30. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nordstrom news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth $2,810,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 616,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,628,000 after buying an additional 456,471 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 438,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 88,851 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth $1,450,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

