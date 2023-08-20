Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSE:PWI – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.09. 3,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 6,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.15.
Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Stock Down 1.0 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90.
About Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split
Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. is an closed-ended investment equity fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies. It employs fundamental, and quantitative analysis to make its investments.
