First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Shares Down 8.7%

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 162,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 940,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Wave BioPharma

First Wave BioPharma Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $712,530.00, a P/E ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWBI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.