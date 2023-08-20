Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Shares Up 8.4%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.20. 109,783 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 192,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 347,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Company Profile
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.
