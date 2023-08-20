Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 197.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPRB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

SPRB opened at $2.35 on Friday. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. RiverVest Venture Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 36.7% during the first quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC now owns 2,936,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 788,000 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 315.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 43,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

