Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Shares Down 0.9%

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 45,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 89,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quoin Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

