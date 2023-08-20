WashTec (OTCMKTS:WHTAF) Shares Down 7.6%

WashTec AG (OTCMKTS:WHTAF – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.55 and last traded at $37.55. 100 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.65.

WashTec Trading Down 7.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.48.

WashTec Company Profile

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Germany, Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gantry carwashes, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as conveyor tunnel systems. It also provides water recovery systems; full maintenance; on-call service agreements; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

