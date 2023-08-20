IX Acquisition (NASDAQ:IXAQU) Trading 1.7% Higher

IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. 1,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in IX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in IX Acquisition by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IX Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC raised its stake in IX Acquisition by 3,836.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 70,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 68,788 shares in the last quarter.

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media and telecommunications, and information and communication technology industries.

