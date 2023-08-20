Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

I-Mab Trading Down 8.7 %

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $2.10 on Friday. I-Mab has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $7.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On I-Mab

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

