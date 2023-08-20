Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Oppenheimer

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.69% from the company’s current price.

MS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.06.

NYSE MS opened at $84.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at $57,055,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

