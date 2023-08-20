Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $65.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DELL. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

NYSE DELL opened at $54.93 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock worth $219,485,757. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

