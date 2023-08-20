Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) PT Raised to $17.00

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of Gambling.com Group stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $608.14 million, a PE ratio of 119.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $26.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gambling.com Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAMB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 317,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 348.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 14.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

