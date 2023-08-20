Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) PT Raised to $38.00

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Kimball Electronics from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics Trading Down 4.6 %

KE opened at $27.78 on Friday. Kimball Electronics has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $496.14 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimball Electronics will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kimball Electronics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 43,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 50,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 11,183.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 108,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 107,925 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 270,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.