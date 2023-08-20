Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) PT Raised to $3.00 at Lake Street Capital

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Lake Street Capital from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 335.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Evogene from $1.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evogene in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Evogene Trading Up 8.6 %

EVGN opened at $0.69 on Friday. Evogene has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 67.44% and a negative net margin of 943.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Evogene will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Evogene by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Evogene by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Evogene by 68.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Evogene in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Evogene by 265.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Featured Articles

