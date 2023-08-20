Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DFS. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.43.

DFS opened at $93.34 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

