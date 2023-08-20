B. Riley Increases Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $45.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.93% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLCE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of PLCE opened at $27.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04. Children’s Place has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.20 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. Children’s Place’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,782.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,294,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,312,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,548,000. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 360,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 210,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 147,600 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

