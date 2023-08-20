Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) were up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 92,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 194,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Silver X Mining Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The company has a market cap of C$34.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.19 million for the quarter. Silver X Mining had a negative return on equity of 23.89% and a negative net margin of 50.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Silver X Mining Corp. will post 0.0267738 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silver X Mining

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

