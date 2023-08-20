I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) PT Lowered to $18.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Friday.

I-Mab Trading Down 8.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $2.10 on Friday. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 390.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 543,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 432,657 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 693.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 190,012 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

