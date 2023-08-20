Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.92.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.04 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

About Tower Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

