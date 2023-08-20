Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of TSEM stock opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.92.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.04 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
