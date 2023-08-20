Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $247.35.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $219.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.45. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,536,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

