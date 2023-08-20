Monness Crespi & Hardt Increases Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $36.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley started coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. Children’s Place has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.04.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.01. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $1,019,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,782.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

