OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OMF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Get OneMain alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OneMain

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $39.66 on Friday. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). OneMain had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,461,200,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 71.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.