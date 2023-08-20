Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Silicon Motion Technology from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.83.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $54.68 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $51.44 and a twelve month high of $95.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average of $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $140.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

