CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

KMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.60.

NYSE:KMX opened at $82.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CarMax has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $98.15. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $143,048.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $425,371.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CarMax by 125.8% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 456.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

