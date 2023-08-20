Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) PT Raised to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.36. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,148.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 19.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

