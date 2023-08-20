Craig Hallum Increases LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Price Target to $23.00

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LYTS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LSI Industries

LSI Industries Stock Up 5.1 %

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04. The company has a market cap of $455.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LSI Industries by 580.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LSI Industries by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

(Get Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.