Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $296.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CL King started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $268.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $200.75 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,850. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 3.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.6% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 16.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 2.3% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

