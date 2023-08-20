Swiss National Bank Sells 59,000 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,219,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.34% of MGM Resorts International worth $54,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MGM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,910.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,910.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,149,774 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.54 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 2.07.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

