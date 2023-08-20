Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 10.5% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 253.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hexcel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HXL opened at $70.86 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

