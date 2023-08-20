Keybank National Association OH Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Pool were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $349.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.01. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $423.97. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 29.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pool

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.