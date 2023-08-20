PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of PTC worth $56,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PTC

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $5,383,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,272,923.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $5,383,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,272,923.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 18,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $2,354,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,070,905 shares in the company, valued at $794,074,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,322 shares of company stock worth $10,050,908. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $139.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $152.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $542.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.35 million. PTC had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.92.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

