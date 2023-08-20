Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Etsy worth $55,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Etsy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Etsy Price Performance

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $73.78 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $149.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $1,992,634.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,394.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $1,992,634.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,394.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,823 shares of company stock valued at $8,881,523 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.