Swiss National Bank Sells 107,500 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,676,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $56,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $14.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $434,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,452,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,268,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,765,955 shares of company stock worth $65,652,020. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

