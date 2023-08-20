Keybank National Association OH Increases Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $88,736,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. StockNews.com began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

