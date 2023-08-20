Swiss National Bank Sells 4,900 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $61,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $281.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.11 and a fifty-two week high of $384.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.44 and a 200-day moving average of $303.47.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 27.52%.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYC. Barclays decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.53.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

