Argent Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $41,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 76.2% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 743,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,948,000 after purchasing an additional 102,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.9% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $148.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

