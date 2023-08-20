The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Mosaic worth $61,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Mosaic by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Mosaic by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 596,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,349,000 after buying an additional 65,561 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Mosaic by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 441,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $63.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOS

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.