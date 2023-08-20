Keybank National Association OH Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 613.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,961 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLN. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the first quarter worth $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Haleon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Haleon during the first quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Haleon by 308.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haleon during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $9.05.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Investec raised shares of Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Haleon

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.