Keybank National Association OH Has $915,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,315,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,676,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,006,000 after acquiring an additional 174,927 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,097,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,043,000 after acquiring an additional 132,171 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.26. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

