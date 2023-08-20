Keybank National Association OH Acquires 1,300 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374,338 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after purchasing an additional 872,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,642,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,915 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

