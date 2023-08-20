Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,354 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,312,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in AXIS Capital by 160.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in AXIS Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 34.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AXS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Insider Activity at AXIS Capital

In related news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $54.67 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.85%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.