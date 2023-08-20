Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.87.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.