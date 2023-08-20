Keybank National Association OH Buys 13,429 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 67.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $34.41 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.20.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

