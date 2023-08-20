Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.1 %

CPB stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $42.18 and a 52 week high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

