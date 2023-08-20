Keybank National Association OH Has $1.04 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $201.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.25. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.24 and a 12 month high of $229.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $1,682,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,224 shares in the company, valued at $23,389,294.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 590 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $124,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,807.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,410 shares of company stock worth $8,762,970. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company's stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

