Keybank National Association OH Trims Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2,318.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $246.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.39. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.22 and a 1 year high of $257.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

