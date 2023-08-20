Keybank National Association OH Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 130.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $63.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average is $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $42.77 and a 52 week high of $64.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.01%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $350,600. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

