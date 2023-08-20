Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,329 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STT stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average of $75.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.57.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

