Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Trading Down 4.2%

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Approximately 974,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,234,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

Light Science Technologies Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.66 million and a PE ratio of -115.00.

Light Science Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc develops and manufactures electronic boards. It operates in two segments: Contract Electronics Manufacture and Controlled Environment Agriculture. The company offers lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It also provides PCBs that are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Light Science Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light Science Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.