Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDE) Trading Down 2.6%

Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.72. 413,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,425,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Cryptyde Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryptyde

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYDE. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cryptyde in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cryptyde in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cryptyde in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cryptyde by 118.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,599,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,951,265 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cryptyde

Cryptyde, Inc provides bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. It also manufactures and sells container boards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in North America. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

